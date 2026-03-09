Reader view: Time to revisit council-manager form of government

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

In 2010, Edmonds debated whether the city should move from a mayor-led government to a council-manager system. The idea ultimately faded without a vote, with some arguing the change wasn’t necessary.

Sixteen years later, that conversation deserves another look.

Last November, Edmonds voters rejected a major levy proposal. In my opinion, that vote reflected more than affordability concerns — it reflected doubts about whether the City is managing large projects competently and responsibly.

After more than five years and roughly $28 million invested, the wastewater treatment plant’s carbon recovery system still does not operate as promised. Instead of processing biosolids locally, Edmonds continues hauling them out of town for disposal, creating additional operational costs that were never presented to residents as the long-term plan.

The project was financed in part through “green bonds” tied to environmental performance raising legitimate questions in my opinion about oversight, accountability, and delivery on the commitments made when those bonds were issued.

At the same time, residents have seen multiple tax and utility increases layered on in just months.

The wastewater plant is not the only governance concern residents have observed in recent years. Edmonds has faced Public Disclosure Commission violations, Open Public Meetings Act questions, disputes involving surplus property decisions, and conflicts related to land use and street vacation procedures.

State law governing street vacations (RCW 35.79) exists to ensure transparent process and appropriate public compensation when public rights-of-way are transferred. Washington law governing mayor-council cities (RCW 35A.12.100) emphasizes the City Council’s role in authorizing significant legal actions brought in the name of the city.

It raises a fair question: Are these isolated issues, or symptoms of a structural governance problem?

Edmonds currently operates under a mayor-council system, where a single elected executive manages staff, vendors, budgets and major capital projects. While this structure works well in many cities, it also concentrates operational responsibility in one office.

Many cities instead use the council-manager model, where the elected council sets policy and hires a professional city manager to run day-to-day operations — similar to how a board of directors hires a CEO.

According to the Municipal Research and Services Center, 53 Washington cities operate under the council-manager form of government while 227 operate under the mayor-council structure. Nationally, the council-manager system has become the most common form of professional municipal management for cities of Edmonds’ size.

Several nearby cities — including Shoreline, Mountlake Terrace and Bothell — use this model.

In these communities, the city manager oversees infrastructure projects, manages staff and prepares the city budget while implementing council policy. If performance falls short, the council can replace the manager, creating clear operational accountability.

At the recent Edmonds Civic Roundtable, attended by more than 130 residents, 43% of discussion themes centered on financial sustainability and governance concerns.

Washington law allows Edmonds residents to place a change in government structure on the ballot through a citizen petition and election. Ultimately, the decision would belong to voters — not elected officials.

No governance system is perfect. A council-manager structure would not automatically solve every problem facing Edmonds.

But after a failed $28 million infrastructure project, ongoing governance disputes and growing public concern about financial oversight, I urge Edmonds residents may reasonably ask:

Is it time to revisit the question — and let voters decide whether a council-manager system would better serve the city’s future?

Lee Reeves lives in Edmonds