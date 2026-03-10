Reader view: Who really decides? How Edmonds adopts its ordinances

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

I appreciate the City Clerk’s effort to educate citizens about how Edmonds adopts ordinances. Civic education matters, and sincere attempts to demystify city government are welcome. But as I documented previously in “What Can Be Learned From a Failed Legislative Process” , the most important civic lesson is how to ensure that Edmonds’ legislative process remains transparent, accountable and clearly grounded in the authority and responsibility of the elected City Council. My earlier analysis showed that when public testimony, advisory board input and staff recommendations diverge, the obligation to resolve those differences openly and on the record belongs to Council. Pending legislation should not be allowed to drift unfinished for years. The Clerk’s column is well‑intended, but it oversimplifies, and in key places, mischaracterizes how ordinance adoption should work in Edmonds.

Staff work is important—but staff do not decide to act. Council does.

The column suggests Council decisions rely on extensive staff work but overlooks that staff prepares while City Council legislates. Presenting ordinances as “wrapped in a bow” implies decisions are made before meetings, diminishing public trust in the legislative process. Ordinances are local laws; public meetings should be where Councilmembers debate and amend ordinances and then justify their votes openly.

An ordinance is not just an “action to change something.” It is local law.

An ordinance is a binding enactment that establishes general and durable rules. Constituents should not be trained to accept that minimal debate is OK even when enforceable law is being adopted. That framing directly affects how consent procedures and limited engagement are perceived and used.

“Unanimous consent” needs clearer explanation — especially in Edmonds.

The column conflates committee agreement with the Council’s consent agenda process. While a committee can advance an ordinance, this is only one possible first step — not a replacement for full Council debate. Edmonds’ rules state the consent agenda is for non-controversial items, and its adoption is non-debatable. Any member can remove an item, but this is a safeguard, not justification for placing significant legislation on a fast track that avoids discussion. In short: Committee consensus concerning a proposed ordinance should be a gateway to public deliberation, not a shortcut around it.

“This is where you come in” requires more than a silence disclaimer.

The Clerk tells citizens that this is where they come in — through boards, commissions and public comment — while cautioning that Councilmembers will not generally engage. Public participation is essential, but this framing is incomplete. Boards and commissions are advisory, and many ordinances never pass through them at all. Public comments not only express opinions, but also offer corrections, highlight legal issues, and form a record for decision-makers to consider. The choice between accuracy and engagement is a false one. Councilmembers can ensure accuracy and accountability by seeking clarification, requesting written follow-ups from staff, correcting records, and explaining decisions before voting.

The closing “tips” miss the real lesson.

Civility reminders are harmless, but they miss a key issue: Edmonds’ process often fails to show how public input informs Council decisions. Councilmembers serve as fiduciaries, not employees, and civic education should stress accountability. Promises that testimony could “change City history” feel empty if the evaluation of public input remains unclear. For major decisions, Edmonds should routinely publish brief “What We Heard/What We Changed” memos explaining how public input influenced the outcome.

Edmonds’ legislative process too often emphasizes efficiency and staff preferences at the expense of visible, accountable decision‑making by elected officials. Civic education should reinforce where policy making authority resides and how it is exercised in public.

Ken Reidy lives in Edmonds.