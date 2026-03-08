Restaurant News: Fine food from Argentina, Oyster Fest, Snoqualmie Ice Cream — and a pizza deal for Pi Day

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Straight from Argentina: Full Olive Fine Foods

I met the owner of Full Olive Fine Foods, Adam Stern, at the Northwest Flower & Garden Show in February. I discovered that they run their fine food business in nearby Richmond Beach and thought what a wonderful business to profile in this column. I love to highlight entrepreneurs who bring interesting culinary products to our tables. Stern spent many years in Argentina and eventually returned to the U.S. to start Full Olive in 2020, with the goal of bringing delicious food products directly from small producers in Argentina. The business is primarily online but they have booths at many local markets. Here are some options for purchasing their delicious olive oils, balsamic vinegars, olives, salts, seasonings and condiments in person at local outdoor markets:

Downtown Edmonds Cabin Fever Market: Saturday, March 28 and Saturday, April 25.

Edmonds Firdale Village Night Market: Friday April 10, 4-8 p.m.

Edmonds Spring Fest : Saturday May 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

In addition, you can purchase Full Olive’s products in the Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace area at these retail locations: Ballinger Thriftway, Double DD Meats, Fox & Bottle, and Northwest Garden and Stone.

Now open in Edmonds: Snoqualmie Ice Cream

The Snoqualmie Ice Cream Scoop Shop at the Edmonds Marina is finally open! It’s another option for delicious ice cream on the beach. You can enjoy traditional flavors as well as interesting ones like Almond Poppyseed, Banana Pie, Cotton Candy and Honey Lavender, to name just a few.

Location: 300 Admiral Way, Suite 102, Edmonds

Hours: Every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Opening soon in Edmonds: R+M Dessert Takeaway Boutique

R + M Dessert Bar was started by Chefs Marc Adams and Rod Gambassi in 2017 in Capitol Hill and then expanded to Bellevue. This will be the third location of the R+M Dessert Bar, which hopes to open very soon at 403 Main St. They have applied for a liquor license and are in the process of renovating the space. Get ready for some spectacular-looking as well as delicious pastries, cakes and other desserts and specialty drinks.

Feedme Hospitality Edmonds Oyster Fest

Feedme Hospitality and Restaurant Group invites oyster lovers to celebrate the Fifth Annual Edmonds Oyster Fest, returning March 13-22 at five of the group’s Edmonds restaurants. The 10-day culinary celebration will feature fresh oysters from Taylor Shellfish, creative oyster dishes from Feedme chefs, and wine pairings from The Winemakers Reserve, including the group’s featured Feedme Sauvignon Blanc. Participating Edmonds restaurants include Bar Dojo, Fire & the Feast, MARKET Seafood Eatery, Salt & Iron and SanKai. Guests can enjoy oysters prepared in a variety of ways, from classic oysters on the half shell to roasted and fried preparations created by each restaurant’s culinary team.

“Oyster Fest is our way of celebrating the incredible shellfish producers we’re lucky to work with,” said Executive Chef Shubert Ho, CEO and co-founder of Feedme Restaurant and Hospitality Group. “Each of our restaurants have a different take on oysters, so guests can explore a variety of flavors and styles while experiencing Edmonds’ dining scene.” Chef Ho added that March is an ideal time to enjoy oysters in our region: “Colder water slows oyster metabolism, giving them more time to develop complex flavors and a firmer texture,” he said.

Oyster Fest Punch Card Promo: Turn your oyster obsession into rewards during Oyster Fest.

Order any Oyster Fest item at three different locations and receive a punch card + one punch

Collect three punches across any of the five participating locations

Each local team will initial your card with their location initials

Turn in your punch card to MARKET Edmonds by March 31, 2026.

The first 100 diners that return their completed card receive a $20 Feedme gift card. Gift cards expire June 7, 2026.

Find Oyster Fest Menus for all locations here.

Pagliacci Pi Day is March 14

One of the busiest days of the year for pizza lovers is nearly here: Pi Day, which is Saturday March 14, is a global celebration of all things round, like pizza. Here’s Pagliacci’s annual Pi Day special: Order an 11-inch pizza and get a second 11-inch pizza for just $3.14.

How many square inches of pizza is that? Here’s the math: πr² 2 x (π x 5.5²) = 190 square inches. All for $3.14 (with your favorite toppings).

Pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter: about 3.14, though its decimals run on to infinity. The ratio has been around since ancient times, but it was Archimedes, some 2,300 years ago, who first showed how to estimate the value of pi with precision — by harnessing infinity. Pi never ends and never repeats.

This offer is available for delivery, pick-up, or dine-in. Please note: other offers cannot be combined with the Pi Day special. Delivery will begin at 11 a.m.

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created with her husband. She attended culinary school and worked for restaurants, caterers and culinary schools. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including moderation.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.