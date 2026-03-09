Save the date: Alderwood Garden Club Plant Sale April 25 in Lynnwood

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
The Alderwood Garden Club is hosting its annual Plant Sale from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 25 at the Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.
Visa, MasterCard and cash accepted. Bring your own boxes and carts for shopping.
Learn more at alderwoodgardenclub.org.
