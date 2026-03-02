Save the date: Edmonds Parks pickleball tournament at Yost Park June 13

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a pickleball tournament on Saturday, June 13 at Yost Park.

The tournament welcomes players of all skill levels who are ages 18 and older. Competitions will include Mens, Womens and Mixed divisions, with skill ratings of 3.0, 3.5, and 4.0+.

All participants will receive a T-shirt, and medals will be awarded to the first- through third-place winners in each division.

Yost Park is located at 9535 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds.

For more information or to register contact the Edmonds Parks and Recreation Department at 425-771-0230 or scan the QR code in the flyer below.