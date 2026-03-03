Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town Monday

The moon setting in the west at 6 a.m. Monday. (Photo by Lorraine Leclerc)
Sunrise as the fog comes in. (Photo by Jon Wiese)
Sounder train on the move. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
On the Edmonds Marsh boardwalk. (Photo by Sam Spencer)
Sunny morning reflections. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Mountain on display. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Feeding at Firdale. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins)
At sunset. (Photo by Anne Stein)

 

 

