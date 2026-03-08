Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday

Saturday, March 7, 2026
The USS Nimitz passing by Edmonds Friday morning. According an article in Stars and Stripes, while the ship was originally supposed to be decommissioned, it is headed for military exercises in the Southern Command area. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
Boats and a ferry. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Beach walk. (Photo by Lynn Dee King)
Vibrant hyacinth. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
Saturday sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)

 

