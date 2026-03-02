Sunday, March 1, 2026
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday

Sunday morning view. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Glowing berries on Acuba japonica “Rozannie.” (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Coming in for an Edmonds Marsh landing. (Photo by Tia Benson Tolle)
Big Blue #70, a heavy lift crane destined for the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, on its final leg to Seattle after a 7,000 mile, 180-day journey from Manitowoc, Wisconsin. (Photo by Matthew Irby)
Great day for sailing. (Photo by Joan Neuhaus)
Flowers on 4th Avenue South. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Mount Baker on display. (Photo by Lynn Dee King)
A jewel in Sunday’s sunset. (Photo by Tia Benson Tolle)
Day is done. (Photo by Robert Mazelow)

