South Snohomish County cold weather shelter in Lynnwood open Monday, March 9

With a low temperature of 34 degrees in the forecast, the South Snohomish County cold weather shelter will be open Monday, March 9.

The shelter is located at Maple Park Church, 17620 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Community Transit and Everett Transit continue to provide no-fare transportation to and from shelters. Passengers only need to tell the bus driver they are going to or from a cold weather shelter when they board.

People must arrive at the shelter in a personal or commercial vehicle. The center requests no walkups. A van will pick up people headed for the shelter at the following times and locations:

7 p.m. Lynnwood City Hall (19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood)

7:10 p.m. James Village (196th Street Southwest and Hwy 99, Lynnwood)

7:25 p.m. Value Village (17216 Hwy 99, Lynnwood)

Check-in is from 7-9 p.m. Guests are not admitted after 9 p.m. unless escorted by law enforcement or emergency medical services personnel.