St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds hosting free food distribution March 11

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will host a popup food distribution event at the church from 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 in the parking lot on the north side of the church. The food is available for those in need as part of the church’s commitment to responding to food insecurity in the community.

Provided by Edmonds Food Bank for distribution at St. Alban’s, the available food includes fresh produce, meat, and prepackaged items. It is free to all, and visitors can choose what they need.

The truck will be parked at the north side of the church, which is located at 21405 82nd Place West, Edmonds, east and south of the Five Corners roundabout. Watch out for signs on 212th Street and 84th Avenue Southwest with directions to the church.

St. Alban’s also has a community “Blessings Food Pantry” located on the north side of the church near the front doors and open all day. Those in need will find a variety of food items available for free. Everyone is encouraged to both take from and add to the pantry.