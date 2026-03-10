WA Lottery names Lynnwood Fred Meyer as ‘Luckiest Retailer’ in North Puget Sound region

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Two Lynnwood Fred Meyer stores made the Washington Lottery’s 2025 ‘Luckiest Retailers’ list, with the 164th Street store seeing the most winning lottery tickets over $1,000 that were sold in the North Puget Sound region.

The Fred Meyer at 2902 164th St. S.W. in Lynnwood topped the list with 15 wins of over $1,000 out of 94 total tickets sold in the region last year, followed by the store at 4615 196th St. S.W.with eight wins. Both stores also appeared on the top 10 list in 2024.

Statewide, the two Lynnwood stores tied at eighth and 25th place out of the 70 stores named in the list. Hilltop Red Apple Market in Seattle and All Star Grocery in SeaTac tied at the top in the state with 20 tickets sold that won over $1,000.

Fred Meyer proved to be the luckiest retailer statewide in 2025, selling 211 winning tickets across 18 locations in 2025, followed by Safeway and WinCo Foods.

Top 10 Luckiest Retailers in the North Puget Sound region:

Fred Meyer at 2902 164th St. S.W. in Lynnwood (15 wins) Fred Meyer at 9925 State Ave. in Marysville (12 wins) Fred Meyer at 21045 Bothell Everett Hwy in Bothell (10 wins) Evergreen Food Store at 7306 Evergreen Way in Everett (nine wins) Fred Meyer at 800 Lakeway Dr. in Bellingham (nine wins) Haggen at 1815 Main St. in Ferndale (nine wins) Safeway located at 4128 Rucker Ave. in Everett (eight wins) Fred Meyer at 4615 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood (eight wins) Safeway at 11031 19th Ave. S.E. in Everett (eight wins) WinCo Foods at 21900 Hwy 99 in Edmonds (eight wins)

2025 Luckiest retailers statewide

20 wins: Hilltop Red Apple Market in Seattle and All Star Grocery in SeaTac.

18 wins: Fred Meyer in Renton and Safeway in Puyallup.

17 wins: Fred Meyer in Burien and Auburn.

16 wins: Fred Meyer in Puyallup.

15 wins: Safeway in Federal Way and Renton and Fred Meyer in Lynnwood.

14 wins: Fred Meyer in Covington.

13 wins: Safeway in Silverdale and Fred Meyer in Vancouver.

12 wins: Fred Meyer in Marysville.

11 wins: WinCo Foods in Vancouver, Fred Meyer in Bothell and Vancouver, Safeway in Belfair and Yoke’s Fresh Market in West Richland.

9 wins: Evergreen Food Store in Everett, Fred Meyer in Bellingham, Haggen in Ferndale, Safeway in Vancouver.

View the full press release here.

–Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.