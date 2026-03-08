What’s with all the construction on this property along Edmonds Way? 

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds Way will gain a little more than a dozen new single-family homes soon.

Bellevue-based Conner Homes is in the process of building Greenwalk Park at 540 and 550 Edmonds Way. The development will have 16 single-family homes that could range in size from 2,600 to 3,719 square feet.

Greenwalk Park homes will have five bedrooms and features such as a walk-in pantry and mudroom. The community will have two parks, with one next to a pond. The Edmonds waterfront and ferry dock are minutes away.

According to City documents, Greenwalk Park homes are expected to serve middle- to high-income households, adding that the community will have “a variety of house and lot sizes to satisfy a variety of housing needs.”

Conner Homes Marketing Director Bill Boucher said the community is “far from opening,” and that sales are expected to start in spring 2027. Those interested in construction updates can join the company’s interest list here.

Conner Homes has built housing communities in other cities including Snohomish, Seattle, Bellevue, Kent and Puyallup. Greenwalk Park is its first project in South Snohomish County.

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Group. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.





