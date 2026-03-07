Where do things stand with Hadley’s Acres in Edmonds? Here’s what we know so far

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Plans for a 4.4-acre piece of land in Edmonds now owned by the Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO) are still forthcoming.

Pam Townsend, communications manager for HASCO, said the organization “continues to evaluate potential future uses for the Edmonds property.” Also known as Hadley’s Acres, it is located near the intersection of 80th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood, south of Edmonds-Woodway High School.

HASCO acquired the property in 2024 with the goal of turning it into affordable housing, the My Neighborhood News Group reported.

Townsend said HASCO met with the City in February to determine requirements needed for construction.

Townsend added that people are conducting geotechnical tests on the property to evaluate soil, rock and substrate properties of land. The geotechnical tests help ensure “foundation stability and structural integrity,” she said.

HASCO owns more than 35 properties throughout Snohomish County, serving both those who qualify for federal rent assistance and those who do not qualify but still need help.

Out of the several properties HASCO manages, three are in Edmonds: Edmonds Highlands, Olympic View and Sound View.

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Group. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.