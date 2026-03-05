‘Who wants to deal with someone else’s crap?’ Edmonds residents protest Lynnwood sewer expansion

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Sewage took the spotlight at the March 3 Edmonds City Council meeting, as dozens of residents filled Council chambers to protest and air their frustrations over the planned Lynnwood sewage plant expansion. The Council also approved a construction contract to install odor mitigation technology at Edmonds’ own plant in an attempt to relieve downtown of its current smelly situation.

Further, the city hearing examiner presented his 2025 report and the Council held a public hearing on the permit moratorium in the Deer Creek Critical Aquifer Recharge Area that the Council approved last month.

2025 hearing examiner report

Edmonds Hearing Examiner Phil Olbrechts presented his annual report for 2025. Overall, Olbrechts said it was a standard year, but he highlighted seven notable decisions that gained public attention or strayed from typical operations.

In one case, the examiner issued a hefty penalty to an Edmonds property owner and his contractor for removing a 33-inch Douglas Fir tree without a permit. Both the property owner and the contractor initially faced a $102,245 fine, but Olbrechts ultimately decided to reduce the homeowner’s fine to $20,000. Olbrechts said the owner relied on the advice of a tree removal contractor who falsely said a permit wasn’t required to remove the tree. The contractor said he would call the City and verify whether a permit was required, but failed to do so. This mistake was compounded by the City’s website failing to reflect a recently adopted interim tree ordinance, City documents say.

Further, Olbrechts said the property owner derived no economic benefit from the tree’s removal (such as improved views that would inflate his property values) but instead believed the leaning tree was unstable and threatening his foundation. Nevertheless, Olbrechts defended the steep base fine to set a precedent.

“If someone’s going to cut down some trees to improve their view and improve their property value by $150,000, a $500 fine isn’t really going to dissuade them,” he told the council.

However, Olbrechts said the contractor did not appeal the ruling and remains liable for the full $102,000 penalty.

“That should be a pretty strong lesson learned for him in this particular case,” Olbrechts said.

Councilmember Susan Paine questioned whether the homeowner and his contractor really were unaware of the City’s permit requirements, given the prevalence of similar issues in recent years.

One instance made local headlines after the City in 2022 denied a man’s permit to build a home on a vacant lot due to a single tree on the plot. In 2024, a County judge ruled the City’s actions were unconstitutional, requiring it to pay the plaintiff for damages.

“We’ve had hearing after hearing and we’ve talked about trees almost nonstop through the pandemic,” Paine said. “I’m operating with a little bit of disbelief that they didn’t know that we did require tree permits.”

Councilmember Jenna Nand proposed the City look into creating legislation to hold contractors accountable for such actions and avoid repeat offenses, which the examiner supported.

Another highlight was an appeal the Edmonds Environmental Council (EEC) filed against a State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) review of the Perrinville Creek bypass. Olbrechts said the hearing was “by far the longest” and most complex hearing of his 15-year tenure with Edmonds, which included more than five days of testimony.

The bypass was built to prevent downstream flooding, but inadvertently ended up rerouting Perrinville Creek. EEC challenged the SEPA’s conclusion that maintenance of the bypass wouldn’t have significant adverse impacts on the fish and argued the new route passed through a failing culvert underneath railroad tracks.

While the EEC sought to have the natural stream course restored to save protected salmon, Olbrechts sustained the appeal strictly to ensure the safety of the culvert under the railroad tracks. He said denying the City’s maintenance permit for the bypass would result in impassable sheet flow across properties, failing to resolve the fish passage issue.

During the hearing, the examiner required further analysis on the strength of the culvert, which revealed that it did in fact pose a probable railroad safety risk. However, the examiner found the bypass maintenance posed no significant risks to salmon.

Olbrechts also used his report to highlight a state mandate involving a unit lot subdivision at 7103 210th St. S.W. State law requires cities to hold public hearings for the subdivision of townhomes and cottages to promote affordable housing, even when building permits and site plans are already approved.

This process forces decision-makers to host hearings where they have no legal authority to address public concerns, a situation Olbrechts said the state Legislature needs to fix because it is “pretty misleading to the public”.

By the time a public hearing was held for the piece of land in question, the City had already reviewed and approved building permits and design review for a planned six-unit, multifamily building. A resident during the hearing submitted concerns over tree retention standards, but that had already been included in the permit and design processes, “so the resident’s concerns could not be addressed,” according to City documents.

Councilmember Vivian Olson agreed, offering an apology to the resident who spent significant time testifying at that specific hearing about tree preservation.

“It was time and effort and resources that we were using on the hearing… when it was already kind of done, unfortunately. That must have been really frustrating for that resident,” Olson said, adding that city staff are looking at ways to handle the situation differently in the future.

Lynnwood Wastewater Treatment Plant report

Frustrated Edmonds residents packed Council chambers Tuesday to voice their opposition to a planned $330 million upgrade of the Lynnwood Wastewater Treatment Plant, citing years of foul odors, environmental concerns, and the prospect of a decade-long construction project in their backyards.

Neighbors living next to the plant have joined in an organized effort against the expansion, forming the Community Alliance to Protect Edmonds (CAPE). During Tuesday’s meeting they held signs, including one that read “Regional solution, not a bandaid – full EIS.”

Public works staff from the City of Lynnwood appeared at Tuesday’s meeting to update the Council on the project, with Lynnwood Mayor George Hurst attending in support. The treatment plant facility, built in 1962, is owned and operated by the City of Lynnwood but is physically located inside a narrow ravine in Edmonds’ Meadowdale neighborhood. The plant provides sewage treatment for approximately 6,000 acres, including 20% of the City of Edmonds’ geographic area and 7,000 (roughly 12%) of its residents. Since the 1960s, Lynnwood and Edmonds have been in an interlocal agreement regarding the plant, with Edmonds paying for about 11% of total operating costs.

During the Council presentation, Lynnwood Public Works Director Jared Bond and his team explained that the aging plant is nearing the end of its service life and must be upgraded to meet evolving state and federal environmental regulations.

“Our responsibility is not only to address immediate operational issues, but to ensure that the solutions we advance today affect future ratepayers, maintain regulatory compliance and avoid shifting the risk or the cost of the next generation,” Project Manager Ehsan Shirkhani said.

The project is in its early, pre-planning phase. In late 2025, staff hired a consulting firm to begin a “basis of design” report – a yearlong process during which consultants review historical and geotechnical data and work with environmental agencies to hone in on regulations. Bond admitted that there are a lot of unanswered questions in terms of the timeline, cost and environmental impact, but assured that staff would keep the Council and residents informed every step of the way.

During public comments at Tuesday’s meeting and at past community meetings, residents have expressed concern that Lynnwood wouldn’t undergo a State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) review prior to upgrading the plant Bond said foregoing the review isn’t a possibility and reiterated that it’s too early to begin the SEPA process because the City is still laying out the groundwork for design.

“Once we determine what we will be designing and begin that design, that is when we will undertake the SEPA process for the actual construction,” Bond said. “Without some level of design of a structure, we can not analyze potential environmental impacts… SEPA will happen, it has to happen. We’re going to comply with that.”

Bond emphasized that Lynnwood has followed all state regulations thus far, and the state Department of Ecology approved the initial facility plan in 2024.

Lynnwood staff began exploring the idea of expanding the plant in 2019. The City completed a facility plan in 2021, identifying the plant’s current needs and rough project scope. That plan included an “alternatives analysis” that identified three paths the city could take to meet its sewage needs.

Based on 2021 numbers, upgrading the current plant would cost around $200 million, while building a new plan elsewhere would cost between $250 million and $400 million. Connecting to King County Metro’s sewer system would cost $340 million. While improvements are needed, Shirkhani said the analysis found that Lynnwood’s current site provided a solid base to build on and would ultimately save the City money by working with what they already have.

In response to Edmonds community pushback, Bond said the City is in the process of revisiting the alternatives analysis and will evaluate and present the new data to the Edmonds Council when available.

Concerned over the plant continuing to operate at the current location, Edmonds residents in attendance suggested Lynnwood move its plant and handle sewage in its own borders. One individual suggested the Lynnwood Golf Course as a potential location. Some residents even proposed Edmonds pull out of the agreement altogether.

Edmonds Public Works Director Andy Rheaume said Edmonds cannot simply walk away from the facility. Even if Lynnwood built a new plant elsewhere, Edmonds would still have to manage the wastewater for the 7,000 Edmonds residents currently utilizing the site by either taking over the current plant or directing flow elsewhere.

“You can’t just reroute, it’s an integrated system,” Rheaume explained. “All the pipes would have to be redone, you’d have to get new pump stations… It’s a very big endeavor to actually move a plant and repipe it.”

If Edmonds took over management of the current plant they’d likely have to deal with the same upgrades, which is a “huge expense,” Rheaume said.

Responding to odor complaints and concerns over violations, Lynnwood Plant Supervisor Tanner Boyle noted that the plant’s solid waste incinerator was built in the 1960s, long before the Clean Air Act was passed in 2011. Up against a lack of space and money to replace the solids handling system, the incinerator was only at compliance if it operated at 85% capacity. Even with a new pollutant scrubbing system installed in 2017, the incinerator’s age started to catch up with it, leading to the violations down the road.

“I want to take a moment to emphasize that the City took these new limits and our failure to meet some of them very seriously,” Boyle said.

A few years into his career at the plant, Boyle said 2017 through 2024 was a grueling period of trial and error to pull the incinerator together to handle increased flow under tightening regulations. Experts were in and out of the plant testing different processes and technologies while under the pressure of continuing regular operations with failing technology.

During that time, Lynnwood received three air pollution violations from the U.S, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This prompted EPA representatives to come onsite and observe operations, eventually ordering Lynnwood to shut down the incinerator in 2024. To handle solid waste, the plant transitioned to dewatering sludge and storing it in dumpsters to be hauled away, which residents say caused unbearable smells.

“I have had the pleasure of smelling that plant off and on since almost when I moved in,” said resident Tim McNamara, a longtime neighbor of the plant. He remarked on his childhood on a cattle farm in Idaho, noting his relief when his parents moved his family away from the smell.

“Now I just feel like it’s bringing back memories,” he said. “And here we are, going to enter this era of a decade with poop… Who wants to deal with somebody else’s crap? Especially when it lowers the value.”

Boyle admitted the transition to the hauling system was a learning curve for plant staff. Since then, he said they established a better system and installed deodorizers to handle the smell.

Residents also expressed dismay over Lynnwood’s recent purchase of two homes on Bertola Road on the plant’s border. An analysis of the project identified a lack of space on the current site as the largest risk, given the plot’s location in a narrow ravine near the Sound and the BNSF railroad.

When the owners of one of the homes listed it for sale in 2025, Lynnwood staff purchased it with construction staging space in mind. A few months later, the City offered to purchase the home next door occupied by a couple in their late 80s.

While rumors circulated that Lynnwood used the threat of eminent domain to purchase the second home, Bond firmly denied this. “It was always the city’s intention to enter into this transaction with a willing seller,” he said.

After the sale, staff learned that the consultant hired to manage the sale sent a letter to the homeowners falsely claiming that the City would pursue eminent domain if a mutual sale agreement wasn’t reached.

“That was not an accurate statement,” Bond told the Council. “In actuality, the city had not taken any steps toward eminent domain… At no time throughout this process was I or my staff made aware that this was anything but a voluntary sale.”

Bond said the previous owners were very cooperative throughout the sale, meeting with a consultant multiple times and inviting City staff into their home for the appraisal. Lynnwood purchased the home at full market value for $1.2 million, Bond said, and provided the owners with over $100,000 for relocation and for their mortgage interest.

“These acquisitions do not predetermine the final project outcome,” Bond said. “They are part of responsible planning during a complex evaluation process.” At this time, Lynnwood has no intention of acquiring additional properties, he added.

In terms of cost sharing with Edmonds, Bond said there are plans underway to revisit the agreement between the two cities, with a goal to split costs equitably based on usage, density and other factors. Bond assured that communication is frequent between Lynnwood and Edmonds staff, and that Edmonds staff and the Council will be deeply integrated into the planning process moving forward.

“The decisions we are facing have far-reaching impacts that require us to look to the future,” Bond said. “The City of Lynnwood is committed to continuing this collaborative partnership for a very long time.”

Bond said Lynnwood is also committed to community transparency and outlined the City’s public engagement plan for the project. In recent months, staff attended four public meetings, three of which were hosted at the plant. He said a calendar is in the works to notify the community of any upcoming community events or important dates. He also invited the public to come take a tour of the plant and contact staff with questions and concerns.

“This is a regional facility that serves a very large community and will impact everyone on the Puget Sound,” Bond said. “That’s a heavy responsibility and one that I take very seriously.”

He continued: “I’m proud of the work we’ve done so far, and I stand by the decisions made, as they’ve been guided by sound engineering and our commitment to servicing the community with integrity, collaboration and transparency.”

Learn more about the Lynnwood Wastewater Treatment expansion project here, or on the City’s website.

Sewage plant odor mitigation contract

Following marathon public comment and a discussion on Lynnwood’s sewage, the Council turned its attention to Edmonds’ sewage issues. The Council unanimously approved two construction contracts for a combined total $287,353 to build an odor-controlling enclosure and install an air scrubber at the Edmonds Wastewater Treatment Plant.

After over three years and at least $26 million in contract awards, the high-tech gasification at the Edmonds sewage plant is still not operational. In the meantime, Edmonds has been hauling its solid waste via train to an EPA-approved landfill in Oregon. However, before the waste is loaded onto the train it’s transported from the plant’s open-air parking lot into trucks– leading to persistent odor issues in the heart of downtown.

To combat the stench, the City authorized construction of an enclosure around the trucks with a roll-up door, outfitted with an industrial air scrubber that pulls air out of the structure and purifies it.

“This project will resolve loading raw sewage into trucks in the open air in the parking lot,” Rheaume told the Council. “We expect it to be built by summer, so it’ll be just in time for the heat… It’s not so bad down there during this time of year. During summer, it’s real bad.”

Council approved the contract in nearly empty chambers after residents filed out following a well-attended and lengthy discussion on the Lynnwood sewage plant.

Public hearing on Deer Creek CARA moratorium

Tuesday’s meeting included a public hearing on whether to cancel a six-month moratorium the Council approved Feb. 10 on projects within the Deer Creek Critical Aquifer Recharge Area (CARA) that trigger stormwater management requirements.

There were no comments made by the public during the hearing. A vote to retain the moratorium through the entire six months is set for the March 10 consent agenda, meaning there will be no discussion on the vote unless the Council motions otherwise.

The moratorium comes after the Council on Jan. 6 adopted changes to City code to streamline development near critical areas (including wetlands, wildlife habitats, geologically hazardous areas). In line with recommendations from local environmentalists, the changes prohibited infiltration. Infiltration allows stormwater to seep through the ground naturally into a collection basin, keeping the pollutants found in storm runoff out of groundwater. The change meant developers couldn’t route stormwater into critical areas without purifying it first, in an attempt to avoid contaminating groundwater with Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAs). However, historically infiltration has been required and relied on to recharge aquifers, leaving the City to figure out how to balance these issues.

The changes Edmonds adopted depart from state law, which allows infiltration under certain regulations. City Attorney Jeff Taraday warned developers could take legal action against the City for these changes, and City documents note that infiltration is the “only feasible method of stormwater management” in the Deer Creek area because several portions lack municipal stormwater pipes.

This prompted the Council to place the moratorium on certain projects in the Deer Creek CARA, giving the City more time to complete a PFAs study to evaluate the best stormwater management practices going forward.

Since the moratorium went into effect Feb. 18, Planning and Development Director Mike Clugston said the City has heard from a few people who said it would delay their home expansion plans. However, interior remodels remain unaffected because those projects don’t require stormwater infiltration.

Taraday told the Council he does not foresee legal challenges during the moratorium.

“I don’t think there’s a high risk of litigation with the six-month moratorium, Taraday said. “Six-month moratoriums in the state of Washington are fairly common.” He added that challenging the ordinance wouldn’t likely bring a developer much relief, as they still “wouldn’t be able to develop likely under either scenario” due to the underlying Critical Areas Ordinance.

In other business, the Council ended the meeting in a closed executive session to discuss “litigation or potential litigation” with legal counsel.

The meeting agenda and recording can be found on the City’s website.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.