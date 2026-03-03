WIAA 3A/4A Baseball State Championship returning to Everett’s Funko Field

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association has awarded the 2026 WIAA 3A/4A Baseball State Championship to Funko Field in Everett. The state championship will have four 3A high school baseball teams and four 4A high school baseball teams vying to be crowned 2026 WIAA Baseball State Champions. This is the second time in four years that the state championship has been held at Funko Field. The baseball games will be on Friday and Saturday, May 29-30.

In 2025, the State 3A/4A baseball championship was in Yakima. In 2024, the tourney was in Pasco, where the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors earned a third-place 3A state trophy.

“The WIAA is thrilled to return to Funko Field this spring for the 3A, 4A State Baseball Championships,” WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman said in a Snohomish County Sports Commission news release. “Funko Field provides an outstanding venue for a culminating State Championship experience, and our staff is excited to showcase the dedication and hard work of student-athletes, coaches, families and communities who have elevated their programs to this special stage.”

“It is an honor to host the WIAA 3A/4A Baseball State Championship at Funko Field again,” Snohomish County Sports Commission Executive Director Tammy Dunn said. “We look forward to welcoming the baseball teams, the spectators and event staff to Everett.”